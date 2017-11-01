Houston wins its first World Series title as they chase Yu Darvish early and coast to a Game 7 victory over the Dodgers.
Dodgers miss Game 7 scoring opportunities
|Chris Keller
The Dodgers didn’t want for baserunners in Game 7 of the World Series and were primed with scoring chances in the first three innings.
But Los Angeles left 10 runners on base Wednesday and went 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position, which proved to be the difference in a 5-1 loss.
For the seven-game series, the Dodgers stranded 34 baserunners and hit a paltry .200 with runners in scoring position.
As you can expect, Los Angeles felt the effects the most in the close games. In the one-run, 10-inning loss in Game 5 the Dodgers stranded nine baserunners and went 5-for-16 with runners in scoring position.
Back in Game 2, a 7-6 loss in 11 innings, Los Angeles went 1-for-5 with runners on second or third.