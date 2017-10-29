One of the craziest games in World Series history has seen frequent lead changes and several home runs as Houston and L.A. each try to win a pivotal Game 5.
Dodgers tie it on Chris Taylor's single. It's now 12-12
|Houston Mitchell
Top of the ninth. Chris Devenski still pitching.
Cody Bellinger walked.
Logan Forsythe struck out swinging.
Yasiel Puig homered to left. Unbelievable game.
Austin Barnes doubled to left-center. He barely beat the throw.
Joc Pederson grounded to short, Barnes to third.
Chris Taylor singled up the middle. 12-12.
Corey Seager flied to center.