Live updates: World Series Game 5
One of the craziest games in World Series history has seen frequent lead changes and several home runs as Houston and L.A. each try to win a pivotal Game 5.



Dodgers tie it on Chris Taylor's single. It's now 12-12

Houston Mitchell

Top of the ninth. Chris Devenski still pitching.

Cody Bellinger walked.

Logan Forsythe struck out swinging.

Yasiel Puig homered to left. Unbelievable game.

Austin Barnes doubled to left-center. He barely beat the throw.

Joc Pederson grounded to short, Barnes to third.

Chris Taylor singled up the middle. 12-12.

Corey Seager flied to center.

 

 

 

