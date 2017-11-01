The Astros' Lance McCullers Jr. had a feeling he'd be needed in Game 7

Houston manager A.J. Hinch declined to name a Game 7 starter until Game 6 had finished. But the guy he eventually handed the ball to had a pretty good idea he was going to get it all along.

“I knew it was a possibility coming into the series,” said Lance McCullers, who also started Game 3, putting him in line to begin Game 7. “A.J. scheduled me for [Game] 3 coming in for a reason.

“This Series was destined to go seven pretty much the whole time.”

McCullers spent part of Game 6 in the Astros’ bullpen, although he didn’t do any throwing until after the Dodgers had won to force a deciding next game.

“The guys know in the clubhouse that I go out there and I’m not going to hold anything back,” said McCullers, who allowed three runs on four hits in 5 1/3 innings to win Game 3. “That’s something that I’ve always tried to pride myself on, regardless of how I’m pitching or how I’m feeling.”

Hinch said every other pitcher on his staff, except for Game 6 starter Justin Verlander, will be available behind McCullers, who might have a short leash as a result.

“It’s Game 7,” he said. “All of our guys are going to have the adrenaline on their side. They’re all going to be ready to pitch. If it’s one pitch or 100 pitches, we’re going to have all hands on deck.”