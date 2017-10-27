There is always the human side of advanced analytics in baseball

The Dodgers rely on advanced analytics more than many teams do. And though manager Dave Roberts studies the numbers, he said he augments that information with what his eyes and his gut tell him.

“I take it all in,” he said. “I have the privilege of watching these guys every single day practice. And seeing how a guy is feeling, knowing what's going on in his life, how he's feeling that particular day.

“The metrics are a very good baseline. These are facts. But I think that me having a relationship with the players, the coaches having a relationship with the players, me relying on the coaches, and me kind of baking that all in, helps me make certain discussions, in game, lineup construction, defensive positioning. One is really not more important than the other one for me — I think they're both tangible.”

Houston manager A.J. Hinch agreed.

“We’re in an analytical-run organization. We need to have the most up-to-the-minute, up-to-date information possible to help us win,” he said. “We combined that with the human element, the human touch, the players’ interaction, their feedback, the coaches that we have. [We] have a system in place that we hope is going to maximize their performance.”