Trick-or-treating will just have to wait for one Dodgers fan

Eight-year-old Conner Abboud had a big decision to make Tuesday.

Go trick-or-treating? Or go to Game 6 of the World Series?

The third-grader opted for baseball.

Conner came to the Fall Classic dressed as Justin Turner. He wore a red wig and a bushy, red beard that was, he admitted, a little itchy.

Turner is his favorite player.

“He hits a lot of home runs,” Conner said.

As for scoring Halloween candy, Conner won’t miss out because he has good neighbors. The family lives on a cul-de-sac in Ventura, explained his mom, Cheri, and they are going to let Conner trick-or-treat Wednesday night.

He’ll be dressed as Rocky Balboa, with a black eye and scratches.

Conner hopes the Dodgers don’t look the same way after tonight.

“I just hope they win the World Series,” he said.

There were several other fans dressed as Justin Turner walking around the stadium Tuesday night. They were men and women, boys and girls.

Here, at least, the red beard is the must-have for the Halloween season.