Yu Darvish's World Series experience is a personal worst

Between the regular season and postseason, Yu Darvish had taken a major league mound 135 times. Until tonight’s Game 3 of the World Series, in the biggest start of his career, the Dodgers' right-hander had never failed to finish two innings.

The Astros forced him out with two out in the second inning, after scoring four runs while two more men were on base. The Dodgers will now have to cover at least 6 1/3 innings of relief tonight and several more tomorrow.

Over the last month, Game 4 starter Alex Wood has pitched only once, a 4 2/3-inning start in the National League Championship Series. After Saturday's Game 4, another game looms Sunday, but the Dodgers will have ace Clayton Kershaw on the mound then.

The shortest start of Darvish’s U.S. career, before tonight, came last month, when he gave up five runs in three innings of the second game of a doubleheader at Petco Park.