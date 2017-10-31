Yuli Gurriel has yet to apologize to Yu Darvish in person for racially insensitive gesture

Yuli Gurriel still hasn’t apologized in person to Yu Darvish for making a racially insensitive gesture after hitting a home run against him in Game 3 of the World Series.

Darvish said he told the Houston Astros first baseman it was “completely unnecessary.”

“When a Dodgers staffer told me what was happening, at the time, it’s not like I was that irritated by it,” Darvish said in Japanese. “About the extent of my reaction was me telling [interpreter Hideaki] Sato, ‘He did something he shouldn’t have done. This is going to be a problem, isn’t it?’ But I wasn’t angry at all.”

Gurriel reached out to Darvish the day after the incident, saying he wanted to meet so he could apologize face to face.

“I was told the next day told he wanted to speak to me, and I communicated to him that it was completely unnecessary and that I wasn’t bothered by it,” Darvish said. “Even now, I’m not bothered by it at all.”

Darvish was born in Japan to an Iranian father and Japanese mother. He said he considers racial discrimination to be a serious problem.

Gurriel received a five-game suspension, which he will serve at the start of next season. Asked if he thought Gurriel received a sufficient punishment, Darvish replied, “It hasn’t really been explained to me, so I don’t know how to judge it.”