Gonzaga outlasts South Carolina to advance to NCAA championship game

College basketball’s biggest stage couldn’t frighten the small school. Gonzaga showed it absolutely belonged Saturday in a battle of Final Four newcomers.

The Bulldogs survived a second half of wild momentum swings for a 77-73 victory over South Carolina at University of Phoenix Stadium in an NCAA tournament semifinal.

Trailing by three points, the Gamecocks had the ball, seeking a tying three-pointer, when Gonzaga’s Josh Perkins fouled Sindarius Thornwell with 3.5 seconds left. Thornwell made the first free throw but bounced the second off the back of the rim.

Gonzaga’s Killian Tillie grabbed the rebound and was fouled with 2.2 seconds remaining, sending him to the free-throw line, where he made both attempts to give the Bulldogs a four-point lead. His teammates surged onto the court in celebration after PJ Dozier’s halfcourt heave at the buzzer was off the mark.

The Bulldogs (37-1) will play the winner of the second semifinal between North Carolina and Oregon for the national championship on Monday.

It was a victory that was a tribute to Dan Dickau, Adam Morrison and all the other former Bulldogs greats, the school’s 19th consecutive appearance in the NCAA tournament finally resulting in a chance to win a title.

Gonzaga built a 14-point lead and withstood a 16-0 surge by South Carolina before generating a 7-0 push of its own, Zach Collins’ entry pass over the top of the Gamecocks defense leading to a layup by teammate Przemek Karnowski that gave Gonzaga a 72-67 lead. Karnowski, who had returned after taking a blow to the face in the first half, flapped his arms in triumph as he walked toward the bench during the timeout that followed.

The Gamecocks (26-11) later closed to within 75-72 thanks in part to a spinning layup by Thornwell and a Dozier putback, getting the ball back with 12.7 seconds left after Gonzaga’s Johnathan Williams lost the ball out of bounds chasing a rebound. But the foul on Perkins a few seconds later thwarted the Gamecocks’ plans for a tying shot.

Gonzaga guard Nigel Williams-Goss was strong across the board with 23 points, six assists and five rebounds. Collins added 14 points, 13 rebounds and six blocks for the Bulldogs.

Dozier scored 17 points and Thornwell had 15 for South Carolina.

Gonzaga had heard all tournament about how it should be worried, the implication being that it hadn’t proven anything despite going unbeaten all the way into its regular-season finale against Brigham Young. The Bulldogs were an easy target, a tiny Jesuit school from the mid-major West Coast Conference.

“Guys from Northwestern said we should have been nervous, guys from West Virginia said we should have been nervous, guys from Xavier said we should have been nervous,” Gonzaga shooting guard Jordan Mathews said on the eve of the game against the Gamecocks. “We’re not nervous.”

The Bulldogs showed the hardnosed approach that had prompted Coach Mark Few to label them the “Pound Puppies.” No one was grittier than Karnowski, a 7-foot-1, 300-pound wall of humanity. South Carolina’s Chris Silva missed two shots on the same sequence while unsuccessfully trying to maneuver around Karnowski’s flailing arms near the basket.

Karnowski also showed some skills usually associated with someone of much smaller stature, throwing a perfect pass to Collins for a dunk and burying a short turnaround jumper.

Karnowski factored in the first half’s turning point after having his shot blocked by Silva, whose right hand caught Karnowski in the face on the follow-through without a foul being called. Karnowski fell to the court, writhing in anguish, as play continued and Gamecocks guard Justin McKie made a three-pointer to tie the score at 31-31.

Karnowski had to leave the game, walking off the court with a towel held to his face, but his teammates more than made up for his absence. Mathews made two three-pointers to spark a 14-5 run to end the first half, punctuating one of his jumpers by holding his follow-through and low-fiving Williams-Goss on the way to the bench as the Gamecocks called timeout.

The Bulldogs also received excellent defense from Collins after he rose for a block after South Carolina’s Hassani Gravett drove the baseline and attempted a dunk. Gonzaga’s 45-36 halftime lead would have been larger had the Bulldogs not made one too many pass in the moments before Silas Melson rose for a three-pointer with the red light that showed no time remaining having illuminated the backboard.

