Michigan State has no letdown in beating Miami, 78-58

Michigan State forward Nick Ward scores on a layup between Miami guard Dejan Vasiljevic, left, and forward Kamari Murphy during the first half.

Nick Ward scored 19 points to help Michigan State atone for last season's early NCAA tournament disappointment with an opening-round 78-58 victory over Miami on Friday night.

The ninth-seeded Spartans (20-14) trailed by as many 12 points in the first half before blitzing past the stunned Hurricanes (21-12) the rest of the way, using a 20-2 first half run to take control for good in the Midwest Regional game.

Ward made his first six shots and finished eight-of-nine shooting from the field, while Miles Bridges made eight of 12 shot and added 18 points in the win. Joshua Langford had 13 points for Michigan State.

Ja'Quan Newton scored 16 points to lead Miami, which had won at least one tournament game in each of its previous three trips. Davon Reed added 12 points and Bruce Brown 11, and the Hurricanes shot just 40.4% (21 of 52).

The injury-riddled and youthful Spartans suited up only three players on Friday who saw action in last year's opening-round loss as a No. 2 seed to Middle Tennessee State.

That inexperience showed early in the first half against an experienced Miami team that reached the Sweet 16 last season, one that had won at least one NCAA tournament game in five of its six previous appearances.

With Brown hitting his first three shots, the Hurricanes bolted out to a 17-5 lead in the early minutes of the game and appeared comfortable against a Michigan State team that narrowly earned its 20th straight tournament appearance.

It was all Sparty from there.

Michigan State followed its early stumble by outscoring Miami 33-10 to close out the half, including a 20-2 run at one point, and took a 38-27 halftime lead — one it only added to in the second half.