Oregon edges Michigan, 69-68, to advance to NCAA's Midwest Regional final

Oregon guard Tyler Dorsey comes up with a steal against Michigan's Zak Irvin (21) and Derrick Walton Jr. (10) during the second half Thursday night.

Tyler Dorsey scored 20 points and made the go-ahead layup with 1:08 left, and third-seeded Oregon ended No. 7 Michigan's dramatic postseason run with a 69-68 victory in a Midwest Regional semifinal on Thursday night.

Dorsey, the man the Ducks call “Mr. March,” had his sixth straight game scoring 20 or more points.

The Wolverines (27-11) had one more chance to extend their run after Dylan Ennis missed a free throw with 15 seconds left. But Derrick Walton, who had carried the Wolverines the last three weeks, was off with his long jumper just before the buzzer.

Jordan Bell had a double-double for the Ducks (32-5), with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Pac-12 player of the year Dylan Brooks added 12 points and Dylan Ennis had 10.

Walton led the Wolverines with 20 points, eight assists and five rebounds. Zak Irvin had 14 of his 19 points in the second half and DJ Wilson had 12 points.

Oregon plays Kansas or Purdue on Saturday in the regional final.

The Ducks are going to the Elite Eight for the second year in a row, and they made it without big man Chris Boucher, who went out in the Pac-12 tournament semifinals with a season-ending knee injury.

Oregon still had plenty of inside game without Boucher, outscoring the Wolverines, 34-16, in the paint and outrebounding them, 36-31.

Its biggest play in the post came after Walton had made a jumper to give Michigan a 68-65 lead. Ennis got fouled and went to the free throw line for a one-and-one. He missed, and Bell swooped in for the offensive rebound and put it in to make it a one-point game.

After Walton missed a layup, Dorsey gave the Ducks the lead.

Ennis missed another free throw with 15 seconds left, giving Michigan one more chance. Oregon had fouls to give but failed to get a hand on anyone, allowing Walton to put up one more shot.

The teams struggled to find their offensive rhythm early, and Michigan had uncharacteristic problems with turnovers against a Ducks' defense that switched between man-to-man and matchup zone.