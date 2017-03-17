South Carolina defeats Marquette for first NCAA tourney win since 1973

South Carolina guard PJ Dozier drives down the lane against Marquette forward Sam Hauser during the first half.

South Carolina Coach Frank Martin had a message for long-suffering fans: It won't take the Gamecocks 44 years to win another NCAA Tournament game.

Sindarius Thornwell had 29 points and 11 rebounds to lead seventh-seeded South Carolina to a 93-73 victory over Marquette to close first-round play in the East Region on Friday night.

When Martin took the job five years ago, you could hear about every instruction he called out, the cavernous, 18,000-seat home arena was so empty. This time, the host arena about two hours north of campus was filled with boisterous Gamecock fans.

“We're not there yet,” Martin said after the cheers died down. “But it's fun right now.”

It might get less fun come Sunday. If the Gamecocks (23-10) want an NCAA winning streak, they will have to beat No. 2-seeded Duke, which blew past Troy, 87-65, in an earlier game.

South Carolina last won a game in the NCAAs when it topped Southwestern Louisiana 90-85 in a regional consolation game on March 17, 1973. Exactly 44 years later, the drought — the Gamecocks were one-and-done in their next five appearances — finally came to end in front of a boisterous, South Carolina crowd who traveled the 2 hours north from Columbia to witness the end of an ugly run they couldn't have imagined would last this long.

“This is a great day for Gamecock basketball,” said Alex English, the Denver Nuggets great who scored 22 points in that long-ago South Carolina win.

Marquette (19-13) gave fans some serious worries in the opening half, going up by 10 points. But the Gamecocks used an 11-0 run midway through the second half to take control. When Thornwell, voted Southeastern Conference player of the year by league coaches, nailed his third three-pointer with 6:37 to play, South Carolina was up 76-67 and pulling away.

P.J. Dozier had 21 points, 13 in the South Carolina's second-half rally.

Jujuan Johnson had 16 points to lead Marquette.

South Carolina's win spoiled a made-for-TV second-rounder between Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski and his former Blue Devils point guard and longtime assistant, Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski.

Wojciechowski said his team could not match the Gamecocks' physicality in the second half. “We couldn't sustain that as long as we needed to and they created separation,” he said.

The Golden Eagles could not keep up with the Gamecocks defensive pressure or high-tempo play in the second half.

Marquette came out firing — Rowsey opened the game with a four-point play — and moved in front 26-16. South Carolina, though, cut things to 40-39 at the half on Maik Kotsar's layup with 42 seconds left.