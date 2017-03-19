Politics
How do you think Trump did this week? Let us know
Sports

Want to keep up with how you're doing in your office pool? We will post reports here as soon as each game ends, so get a pen and have your bracket handy.

Greenville, S.C.

South Carolina upends second-seeded Duke, 88-81

Associated Press
South Carolina guard Duane Notice celebrates after making a three-pointer against Duke during the second half Sunday. (Gregory Shamus / Getty Images)
South Carolina guard Duane Notice celebrates after making a three-pointer against Duke during the second half Sunday. (Gregory Shamus / Getty Images)

Seventh-seeded South Carolina upset second-seeded Duke, a team some Las Vegas casinos considered the betting favorite going into the NCAA tournament. 

Sindarius Thornwell scored 24 points for the Gamecocks in their 88-81 victory. 

The Blue Devils joined Louisville on Sunday as No. 2-seeded teams upset in the second round.

Both also came from the ACC, which started the tournament with nine teams in the field — only North Carolina remains.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
59°