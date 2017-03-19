Want to keep up with how you're doing in your office pool? We will post reports here as soon as each game ends, so get a pen and have your bracket handy.
Greenville, S.C.
South Carolina upends second-seeded Duke, 88-81
Seventh-seeded South Carolina upset second-seeded Duke, a team some Las Vegas casinos considered the betting favorite going into the NCAA tournament.
Sindarius Thornwell scored 24 points for the Gamecocks in their 88-81 victory.
The Blue Devils joined Louisville on Sunday as No. 2-seeded teams upset in the second round.
Both also came from the ACC, which started the tournament with nine teams in the field — only North Carolina remains.