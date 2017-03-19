South Carolina upends second-seeded Duke, 88-81

South Carolina guard Duane Notice celebrates after making a three-pointer against Duke during the second half Sunday.

Seventh-seeded South Carolina upset second-seeded Duke, a team some Las Vegas casinos considered the betting favorite going into the NCAA tournament.

Sindarius Thornwell scored 24 points for the Gamecocks in their 88-81 victory.

The Blue Devils joined Louisville on Sunday as No. 2-seeded teams upset in the second round.

Both also came from the ACC, which started the tournament with nine teams in the field — only North Carolina remains.