Thursday's NCAA tournament schedule

Guard Nigel Williams-Goss (5) leads top-seeded Gonzaga into the NCAA tournament on Thursday. (Jeff Chiu / Associated Press)
First round

All times Pacific (*time approximate; game will start 30 minutes after the completion of the previous game):

Virginia (22-10) vs. UNC Wilmington (29-5), 9:40 a.m. (East), CBS

Notre Dame (25-9) vs. Princeton (23-6), 9:15 a.m. (West), TruTV

Butler (23-8) vs. Winthrop (26-6), 10:30 a.m. (South), TNT

Gonzaga (32-1) vs. South Dakota State (18-16), 11 a.m. (West), TBS

West Virginia (26-8) vs. Bucknell (26-8), *11:45 a.m. (West), CBS

Florida (24-8) vs. ETSU (27-7), *12:10 p.m. (East), TruTV

Minnesota (24-9) vs. Middle Tennessee (30-4), *1 p.m. (South), TNT

Northwestern (23-11) vs. Vanderbilt (19-15), *1:30 p.m. (West), TBS

Maryland (24-8) vs. Xavier (21-13), 3:50 p.m. (West), TNT

Villanova (31-3) vs. Mount St. Mary's (20-15), 4:10 p.m. (East), CBS

St. Mary's (28-4) vs. VCU (26-8), 4:20 p.m. (West), TBS

Purdue (25-7) vs. Vermont (29-5), 4:27 p.m. (Midwest), TruTV

Florida State (25-8) vs. Florida Gulf Coast (26-7), *6:20 p.m. (West), TNT

Wisconsin (25-9) vs. Virginia Tech (22-10), *6:40 p.m. (East), CBS

Iowa State (23-10) vs. Nevada (28-6), *6:57 p.m. (Midwest), TBS

Arizona (30-4) vs. North Dakota (22-9), *6:50 p.m. (West), TruTV

First Four results

Wednesday

UC Davis 67, North Carolina Central 63

USC 75, Providence 71

Tuesday

Mount St. Mary's 67, New Orleans 66

Kansas State 95, Wake Forest 88

Latest updates

