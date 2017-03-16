Want to keep up with how you're doing in your office pool? We will post reports here as soon as each game ends, so get a pen and have your bracket handy.
Thursday's NCAA tournament schedule
First round
All times Pacific (*time approximate; game will start 30 minutes after the completion of the previous game):
Virginia (22-10) vs. UNC Wilmington (29-5), 9:40 a.m. (East), CBS
Notre Dame (25-9) vs. Princeton (23-6), 9:15 a.m. (West), TruTV
Butler (23-8) vs. Winthrop (26-6), 10:30 a.m. (South), TNT
Gonzaga (32-1) vs. South Dakota State (18-16), 11 a.m. (West), TBS
West Virginia (26-8) vs. Bucknell (26-8), *11:45 a.m. (West), CBS
Florida (24-8) vs. ETSU (27-7), *12:10 p.m. (East), TruTV
Minnesota (24-9) vs. Middle Tennessee (30-4), *1 p.m. (South), TNT
Northwestern (23-11) vs. Vanderbilt (19-15), *1:30 p.m. (West), TBS
Maryland (24-8) vs. Xavier (21-13), 3:50 p.m. (West), TNT
Villanova (31-3) vs. Mount St. Mary's (20-15), 4:10 p.m. (East), CBS
St. Mary's (28-4) vs. VCU (26-8), 4:20 p.m. (West), TBS
Purdue (25-7) vs. Vermont (29-5), 4:27 p.m. (Midwest), TruTV
Florida State (25-8) vs. Florida Gulf Coast (26-7), *6:20 p.m. (West), TNT
Wisconsin (25-9) vs. Virginia Tech (22-10), *6:40 p.m. (East), CBS
Iowa State (23-10) vs. Nevada (28-6), *6:57 p.m. (Midwest), TBS
Arizona (30-4) vs. North Dakota (22-9), *6:50 p.m. (West), TruTV
First Four results
Wednesday
UC Davis 67, North Carolina Central 63
USC 75, Providence 71
Tuesday
Mount St. Mary's 67, New Orleans 66
Kansas State 95, Wake Forest 88