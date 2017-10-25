Three singles lead to Houston's first run as the Astros try to even the series. Justin Verlander has dominated the Dodger offense so far.
Dodgers don't score in bottom of the fourth
|Houston Mitchell
Bottom of the fourth.
After falling behind 0-and-2, Chris Taylor walked. There goes the perfect game.
Corey Seager grounded to second. With the shift on, shortstop Carlos Correa made the play. He tagged Taylor, who stopped, and couldn't throw out Seager.
Justin Turner grounded into a 6-4-3 double play.