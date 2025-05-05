Before and after cleanup for the Los Angeles-area wildfires

The aftermath of the January wildfires in the L.A. area has involved much confusion, including in debris removal and the rebuilding process.

After the Palisades fire destroyed or seriously damaged more than 6,000 homes in Pacific Palisades and surrounding areas, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and L.A. County leaders pledged to streamline permitting procedures for property owners who want to rebuild.

The Eaton fire, which ignited the same day as the Palisades fire, displaced 6,900 households from Altadena and nearby communities. The city and county have opened one-stop permitting centers for fire victims and waived discretionary hearings and other zoning reviews for those who want to build new homes that are roughly the same size as their burned homes.

Below are photos from January and April of a few of the sites that were devastated by the fires. You can interact with the images to see the state of the cleanup and rebuilding process.

Palisades fire:

Eaton fire: