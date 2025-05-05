Advertisement
California

Before and after cleanup for the Los Angeles-area wildfires

(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
(Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
By Myung J. Chun
Brian van der BrugRobert Gauthier and Allen J. Schaben

The aftermath of the January wildfires in the L.A. area has involved much confusion, including in debris removal and the rebuilding process.

After the Palisades fire destroyed or seriously damaged more than 6,000 homes in Pacific Palisades and surrounding areas, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and L.A. County leaders pledged to streamline permitting procedures for property owners who want to rebuild.

The Eaton fire, which ignited the same day as the Palisades fire, displaced 6,900 households from Altadena and nearby communities. The city and county have opened one-stop permitting centers for fire victims and waived discretionary hearings and other zoning reviews for those who want to build new homes that are roughly the same size as their burned homes.

Below are photos from January and April of a few of the sites that were devastated by the fires. You can interact with the images to see the state of the cleanup and rebuilding process.

Palisades fire:

Eaton fire:

Myung J. Chun

Myung J. Chun has been a photographer with the Los Angeles Times since 1999. He started as a still photographer and then moved to videography from 2007 to 2018. Chun won an Emmy in 2011 for his work on a multimedia project about innocent victims of gang violence. He previously worked for the Los Angeles Daily News, a position he started in 1988 while attending Cal State Northridge.

Brian van der Brug

Brian van der Brug was a staff photojournalist at the Los Angeles Times from 1997 to 2025.

Robert Gauthier

Robert Gauthier has been with the Los Angeles Times since 1994. He was the photographer for a project detailing the failings of an L.A. public hospital that won the 2005 Pulitzer Prize for public service. Before The Times, Gauthier worked at the San Diego Union-Tribune, the Escondido Times-Advocate and the Bernardo News in San Diego County, his hometown.

Allen J. Schaben

Los Angeles Times staff photographer Allen J. Schaben is an award-winning journalist capturing a wide range of images over the past 34 years. Before joining The Times, he honed his craft at the Detroit Free Press, Dallas Morning News, Wichita Eagle and Connecticut Post. Schaben earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1993.

