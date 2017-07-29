Alexandra Albu vs. Kailin Curran live round-by-round coverage

Alexandra Albu is a Russian fighter who is 2-0 professionally. She debuted in the UFC in 2015 but hasn't fought since then. Kailin Curran is a Hawaiian fighter with a 4-4 record. She has lost 4 of her last 5 in the UFC.

Round 1. Curran goes to clinch. Albu lands some knees to the body and then knees to the head in the process. She hurts Curran with punches and then oddly pulls guard. Curran lands some punches from the top while Albu goes for a leg lock. Curran lands a series of punches to force Albu to give up the hold. Albu returns to her feet. Albu lands a few punches and muscles Curran to the ground. Curran gets up. Albu lands a hard punch and then uses a head lock takedown. Albu drops a heavy elbow and opens up with punches. Curran gets back to her feet. That was an exciting, wild round. 10-9 Albu.