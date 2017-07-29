UFC welterweight title: Tyron Woodley vs. Demian Maia live round-by-round coverage

Tyron Woodley is building a nice resume for himself, winning the UFC welterweight title from Robbie Lawler and then defending twice against Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson (they fought to a draw and Woodley won the rematch via decision). Demian Maia has won seven straight to earn this shot. It's an interesting style matchup. Woodley has a wrestling background and has added power striking as well. Maia's strength is his jiu jitsu. The strong expectation is Maia will look to take this fight to the ground while Woodley will look to fight standing.

Round 1. Maia shoots in for a takedown just 15 seconds in. Woodley does a masterful job blocking the takedown. Maia shoots in again and it is blocked again. Maia is bleeding around the eye. Maia attempts the takedown again and Woodley again stops Maia. Maia goes for another quick shot and it is stopped. Woodley grabs the fence in the process and is warned about it. Woodley lands a big right hand as Maia moves in. Woodley is cautious in the standup, likely because of the clearly established takedown threat. Woodley stuffs a takedown attempt easily. 10-9 Woodley.

Round 2. Woodley drops Maia with a punch. Rather than pursuing, he has Maia stand back up. Maia lands a nice straight left of his own. Woodley presses the action, looking to land a big shot. Maia goes for a takedown but it is blocked. Woodley hits Maia with a couple more punches and blocks another takedown attempt. 10-9 Woodley.

Round 3. Maia shoots for a takedown and doesn't come close. Woodley is content to throw a little bit more than Maia and make sure that Maia doesn't get him down. There isn't a sense of urgency, just like the Stephen Thompson fights outside a few big flurries. 10-10.

Round 4. Maia shoots in for a takedown a minute in but it is blocked. Maia walks forward and looks for an opportunity but he isn't having much success with his strikes or takedowns. Woodley isn't landing much either. Woodley blocks another takedown. Woodley lands a right hand and Maia lands a left low kick.10-10.

Round 5. Maia goes for a takedown and gets in deep but Woodley defends well again. Maia tries two more times and neither comes close. However, Woodley continues to not throw much at all even with the fight in his domain. Fans have begun holding up their phones in the audience as a sort of protest. They then turn to loud chants of boring. 10-10, 50-48 Woodley.

Winner: Tyron Woodley, unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46, 49-46).

That was a dreadful fight, the second straight for Tyron Woodley. He was in there with a skilled opponent and had to be careful but the lack of aggression (a record low in strikes thrown) didn't make for a crowd pleasing performance.