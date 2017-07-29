UFC women's featherweight title: Cris "Cyborg" Justino vs. Tonya Evinger live round-by-round coverage

Cris "Cyborg" Justino is one of the biggest stars in women's MMA, a feared striker undefeated in MMA competition since 2005. UFC created a women's featherweight title basically for her but it has been a debacle to this point. Justino was unavailable when the title was created so UFC matched up bantamweights Holly Holm and Germaine De Randamie. The less marketable De Randamie won and then refused to fight Justino so she was stripped. UFC then matched up Justino and Megan Anderson for the title. Anderson had to pull out so bantamweight Tonya Evinger was moved into the spot. Evinger is a heavy underdog.

Round 1. Evinger goes down from the first punch. Justino lands a few more punches and Evinger pulls guard. Justino has her stand back up. Evinger misses a couple punches. Evinger goes for a takedown and gets Justino down momentarily. Justino gets back up. Evinger gets her down again but Justino gets up again. Justino lands a knee to the body and they break. Justino lands a few punches and a head kick. Justino connects with a hard overhand late. 10-9 Justino.

Round 2. Justino opens with a couple of leg kicks. Justino continues to attack the lead leg. Justino adds some punches and a head kick. The action is pretty much just one way but Evinger doesn't appear to be taking a ton of damage from Justino's strikes. 10-9 Justino.

Round 3. Justino connects with a couple of powerful right hands and a head kick. Justino knocks Evinger down with another right hand but then lets her stand back up. Justino nails Evinger with a series of knees to the body and head. Evinger goes down and the fight is finally called off.

Winner: Cris "Cyborg" Justino, TKO, round 3.

Well, they finally got a title on Cris Justino. It doesn't symbolize much because there isn't really a division of women her size but she is a well known star and the title is window dressing for her fights. Justino didn't seem like she was packing as much power as she has at various points in the past but there was still power enough to win this one. Tonya Evinger was tough and hung in there but didn't have much to threaten Justino with.