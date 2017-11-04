Aiemann Zahabi vs. Ricardo Ramos live round-by-round coverage

Aiemann Zahabi is the younger brother of Firas Zahabi, one of the most decorated trainers in MMA. He is 7-0 after making a successful debut in February. Ricardo Ramos is 10-1 with most of his wins coming via submission. He also picked up his first UFC victory in February.

Round 1. Zahabi comes in aggressively with strikes and clinches. He attempts a takedown but Ramos secures top position. A wild scramble ensures with both men looking to set up submissions but neither is able to get anything and they return to the feet. Zahabi lands some strikes from range and clinches again with Ramos. They trade knees to the body from the clinch. Ramos uses a trip takedown late and takes the back. He looks for a choke briefly and then lands punches from the back as the round concludes. 10-9 Ramos.

Round 2. Ramos looks to start the second with a few kicks. He adds a few jabs while Zahabi is primarily relying on his boxing. Zahabi lands a hard punch, one of the best shots of the fight, but Ramos quickly recovers. Zahabi lands a nice uppercut. Zahabi snaps Ramos' head back with a jab a little while later. He's controlling the standup. Zahabi follows with another uppercut. 10-9 Zahabi.

Round 3. Ramos is more active early, throwing a number of kicks and mixing in some straight punches. Zahabi is content to wait for his openings, and with good cause as his timing has been better than Ramos'. Zahabi moves in aggressively with punches punches. Ramos lands a back elbow in the process but Zahabi only becomes more aggressive. Ramos then knocks him out with another spinning back elbow.

Winner: Ricardo Ramos, KO, round 3.

MMA is a sport where small mistakes can have massive consequences. Zahabi appeared to be taking control of the fight but he got sloppy and Ramos made him pay for it in quick order. It was a very nice finish following a competitive fight.