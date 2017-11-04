Middleweight title: Michael Bisping vs. Georges St. Pierre live round-by-round coverage

Michael Bisping has the most wins in UFC history. The loquacious British star won the UFC middleweight title in a major upset from Luke Rockhold in the crowning achievement of his career and now he gets the massive money fight he always wanted. Georges St. Pierre is one of the sport's all time greats, a beloved Canadian hero with no unavenged losses. St. Pierre returns after a four year hiatus attempting to win a title in a second weight class.

Round 1. St. Pierre throws a few leg kicks early. Bisping, meanwhile, is throwing plenty of jabs. St. Pierre overextends with a punch and gets countered well by Bisping. St. Pierre lands a strong right hand. St. Pierre grabs a single leg takedown late. Bisping returns to his feet quickly. St. Pierre lands a superman punch that does some damage at the close. 10-9 St. Pierre.

Round 2. St. Pierre lands a couple jabs early. Bisping catches a kick and counters with a solid punch. However, in general, Bisping isn't getting off enough. He's letting St. Pierre dictate the pace, which is strange given Bisping's usual style. St. Pierre lands a jab and then gets a takedown with two minutes left. Bisping impressively stands right back up. Bisping then connects with a nice right hand. Bisping follows with a few jabs and a head kick. Close round. St. Pierre did better early and Bisping did better late. 10-9 St. Pierre.

Round 3. St. Pierre gets a takedown early and is in Bisping's full guard. Bisping is aggressive landing punches and elbows from the bottom. He cuts St. Pierre with one of those shots. St. Pierre postures up and begins landing punches and elbows of his own. Bisping pushes St. Pierre off and returns to his feet. St. Pierre is bleeding badly. St. Pierre lands a nice looping right hand. St. Pierre drops Bisping with a left hand and follows with elbows on the ground. He pours it on looking for the stoppage. Bisping turns his back, St. Pierre grabs a rear naked choke and puts Bisping to sleep.

Winner: Georges St. Pierre, technical submission, round 3.

Georges St. Pierre may not have been the best version of himself, but he was plenty good enough to regain championship gold. St. Pierre showcased the diversity of skills that made him an all time great: striking, wrestling and submissions. It was an impressive performance and one more accolade in a legendary career.