Watch Kobe Bryant perform slam poetry on Steve Urkle from '90s sitcom 'Family Matters'

Retirement has been busy for former Lakers star Kobe Bryant. Yet his knows how to have a little fun with it.
The Black Mamba has recently been promoting his latest animated short documentary “Dear Basketball,” which narrates Bryant’s life from childhood to his NBA career. Although his career has been mostly centered on basketball, he did reveal a secret talent of his: slam poetry.
On “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” Bryant had the opportunity to perform his unusual talent on everyone’s favorite character from the ’90s hit sitcom “Family Matters,” Steve Urkle.
He performs the poem in a black turtleneck with seriousness and grace. Toward the end, he slips in the iconic catchphrase that would make the cheese-loving, overalls-wearing nerd proud.
