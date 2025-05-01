LeBron James future: What’s next for the Lakers star?

LeBron James wouldn’t commit to a decision about his future Wednesday night, striking a similar tone to his post-series comments after losses in the previous two years.

“I don’t have an answer to that,” James said to questions about his future. “[It’s] something I sit down with my family, my wife and my support group and kind of just talk through it and see what happens. And just have a conversation with myself on how long I want to continue to play.

“I don’t know the answer to that right now to be honest.”

The Lakers were eliminated from the playoffs Wednesday night, the first-round series wrapping with James scoring 22 points.

Lakers forward LeBron James dunks during the second quarter of a loss to the Timberwolves during Game 5 of their NBA playoff series Wednesday at Crypto.com Arena. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

He has a player option for next season worth $52.6 million.

“I think the only thing is it is up to me or if I want to continue to play or how long continue to play,” he said. “It’s ultimately up to me. So it has nothing to do about anybody else.”

In his 22nd season, James played 70 games and averaged 24.4 points, 8.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds. In a wild testament to his continued work ethic, he shot a career-high 78.2% from the free-throw line. In Game 3 against Minnesota, James scored 38 points, the most ever scored in a playoff game by a player 40 years old or older.

Asked about retirement during the season, James said he was comfortable with the thought.

“It won’t be because I can’t play this game at a high level. It won’t be because of that,” he said Dec. 30 on his 40th birthday. “Because to be honest, if I really wanted to, I could probably play this game at a high level probably for about another — it’s weird that I might say this — but probably about another five to seven years, if I wanted to. But I’m not going to do that.”

James emerged as one of the Lakers’ defensive leaders and took on an even bigger role on that side of the court following the team’s trade for Luka Doncic that cost them Anthony Davis.

Wednesday, James jokingly refused to comment when asked about the Lakers needing to play small lineups after the trade, referencing Davis’ open desire for the team to acquire a center.

“My guy A.D. said what he needed, and he was gone the following week. So I got no comment,” he said to laughs. “With that uniform on every night, I gave everything I had. And that’s all that matters.”

Coach JJ Redick consistently praised James’ competitive endurance throughout the season. Wednesday, James gave a full-on endorsement to Redick for his first season on the Lakers’ bench.

“I don’t know what the roster will look like. I don’t know where I stand right now, but I think whatever happens, I think JJ is gonna continue to grow,” James said Wednesday. “Thought he had a hell of a rookie campaign for a rookie coach. And it’s a lot different being a rookie coach. It’s already hard being a rookie coach in the NBA. And it’s a hell of a lot harder being a rookie head coach coaching the Lakers. It’s a whole ‘nother ball game.

“And I thought he handled it extremely well. I thought he just learned every single day, held us accountable. He pushed us. I thought JJ and his coaching staff were great throughout the whole season. That was pretty cool.”

James almost certainly will make his 21st consecutive All-NBA team, a run of sustained greatness that’s never been equaled. He also accomplished a personal goal of playing with his oldest son, Bronny. The two became the NBA’s first father-and-son teammates on opening night and the first father and son to score in the same game Oct. 30 in Cleveland.

After playing on the second night of back-to-back games out of the All-Star break, James pointed to a continued passion for his sport and a responsibility to show Bronny how to be a professional.

Lakers forward LeBron James taps his chest before his team faced the Timberwolves during Game 5 of their NBA playoff series Wednesday at Crypto.com Arena. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

“I still love the game and I still got a lot to give to the game, to give to my teammates, to give to this league for while I’m here. I don’t have much time left,” James said in February. “So, while I’m here today in this time, I’m going to try to give what I got when I’m out on the floor. So, why? It’s the love of the game and I have an opportunity now to show my son the ranks of how to be a professional in this league.”

Wednesday in his final comments, James called playing with his son his greatest achievement in the NBA.

“That’s easy,” he said. “It is not even close. To be able to play the game that I love and to be able to be along with my son this whole year has been one of the most gratifying, satisfying journeys I’ve ever been on.”