Kobe Bryant helps class get out of a final exam

It’s that time of year when students are frantically studying (or cramming) for their final exams. It’s probably one of the most stressful times in the school year.

But one Indiana high school senior sought help from an unlikely source to get his entire class out of a final exam.

Prior to the test, William Pate and his teacher made a deal in which his entire class would be pardoned from taking the exam if Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant retweeted the following tweet.

They say it never hurts to ask.

You would think with Bryant’s 11.5 million followers and the numerous mentions he receives each day, this request would be a long shot for Pate and his class. But it didn’t take too long for Bryant to answer the request.

Twitter: @edmgonzalez

eduardo.gonzalez@latimes.com