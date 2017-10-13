Lonzo Ball not playing tonight for Lakers' final preseason game

The Lakers announced Friday that rookie guard Lonzo Ball will not play in tonight's preseason finale against the Clippers at Staples Center.

Ball was seen practicing his shooting Friday morning at the team's practice facility after practicing Thursday, but coach Luke Walton has opted to keep him sidelined for a fourth consecutive game since Ball suffered a sprained ankle Oct. 2.

The Times will have more on Ball's status later Friday here at latimes.com/sports.

lance.pugmire@latimes.com

Twitter: @latimespugmire

ALSO

Rookie Kyle Kuzma is making a play for a starting position

Lakers fan? Here's something you'll want to sign up for

Lakers looking to improve what has been a dreadful defense