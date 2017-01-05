Trail Blazers pull away from Lakers in final minutes for 118-109 victory

The peak to which D’Angelo Russell aspires presented itself on Thursday at the Moda Center, in the form of the 6-foot-3, 195-pound Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard.

Back from an ankle injury that kept him out five games, Lillard wasn’t quite at his best. But he gave Portland a boost that helped lift the Trail Blazers over the Lakers.

Portland beat the Lakers, 118-109, by shooting 53.1% and outscoring the Lakers, 24-9, on fast-break points.

Lillard finished with 21 points, including a critical fourth-quarter three-pointer that started the final Portland run that clinched the victory. Lillard also had 10 assists and five rebounds.

Russell led the Lakers with 22 points on six-of-17 shooting. He had two assists and four rebounds. Lakers forward Julius Randle finished with 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

The Lakers’ record fell to 13-26, and they have lost 16 of their last 19 games since the start of December.

Russell gave the Lakers a four-point lead with 5:39 left in the game, but the Trail Blazers ripped off a 13-1 run that began with Lillard’s three-pointer.

Portland center Mason Plumlee fouled out with 35.7 seconds left in the game. His final foul sent Brandon Ingram to the line. Ingram made one of his two free throws, cutting the Lakers’ deficit to six.

