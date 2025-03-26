LeBron James’ tap-in at the buzzer snaps Lakers’ three-game losing streak

Lakers guard Luka Doncic, right, pulls up for a short-range jumper against Pacers forward Pascal Siakam during the first half Wednesday night in Indianapolis.

All it took was 70 seconds to lose focus, to stop playing with the right intention, the right mindset, the right spirit.

All it took was 70 seconds for the Lakers to see a six-point lead turn all the way to a one-point deficit, a stretch coming in the final moments of the fourth quarter that it seemed likely, if not certain, that they’d lose for the fourth consecutive time.

Yet all it took was one-tenth of one second, a blink, for LeBron James to tip in a missed Luka Doncic floater to give the Lakers a dramatic 120-119 win against the Pacers.

James struggled to score, failing to make a field goal through three quarters for the first time in his career, not counting a game in which he didn’t play the entire second half because of an injury.

Early in the fourth quarter, James got hot and extended his streak of games with at least 10 points to 1,283 games thanks to quick work in transition and some deft shot-making, but it was far from his night. James finished with 13 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists.

He had help, Doncic and Austin Reaves each carrying the offense for long stretches until James got right. Late in the game, both Doncic and Reaves struggled as the Pacers pushed — Reaves missing a pair of open threes and committing a key turnover and Doncic getting attacked on three consecutive possessions to turn into those seven huge Pacers points and a one-point lead.

Lakers forward Dorian Finney-Smith, right, blocks the shot of Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin during the first half Wednesday (AJ Mast / Associated Press)

But the Lakers got the stop they needed and gave themselves a chance, creating a great look for Doncic’s potential first game-winner as a Laker. The ball bounced softly off the rim only for James to finish the play just as the horn sounded.

After a video review, the basket was confirmed, the Lakers’ three-game losing streak over.

Doncic finished with 34 points, seven rebounds and seven assists while Reaves had 24 points and five assists.

The Lakers’ recent struggles have been significant enough that the team took what’s become a seemingly drastic step — holding a pregame shoot-around. It’s something the Lakers haven’t done in an official sense since Jan. 30 in Washington.

“First time in a long time we’ve been on the court together, so it was great,” coach JJ Redick said before the game. “Cleaned up some stuff offensively. Got our defensive breakdowns in, got some offensive breakdowns in, did some script. It was wonderful.

“Spent yesterday talking about our [switching] offense. We, it’s funny, we put together an edit. Had a couple [after timeout] stuff. We wanted to clean up and put together an edit of 11 plays of our [switching] attacks. And if you just watch those plays, you’re like, ‘Oh man, they’re really good. That’s good basketball.’ Unfortunately, it was the only 11 plays from the Orlando game, so … We’ll be better.”