Lonzo Ball is youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double, but Lakers fall to Bucks

Not even LeBron James did this at his age.

With his 10th rebound against the Milwaukee Bucks, Lonzo Ball became the youngest player to achieve a triple-double in NBA history.

He’s done it at 20 years and 15 days, during the Lakers’ 98-90 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Ball got the double-digit points first on a night when he made his first two three-point attempts and four of his first five shots overall.

He got to double-digit assists later in the second quarter.

The rebounds, though, proved a tougher challenge. Ball grabbed one under the basket, but a Brook Lopez foul just before he did negated the rebound.

Then Bucks player Thon Maker shot an airball 21 seconds into the fourth quarter that Ball collected underneath the basket for his 10th rebound of the night.

Ball finished with 19 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds. Fellow Lakers rookie Kyle Kuzma added a double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds.

Before Saturday, James was the youngest player to get an NBA triple-double. He accomplished the feat when he was 20 years old and 20 days on Jan. 19, 2005.

That it came against the Milwaukee Bucks was a funny coincidence. Bucks coach Jason Kidd was once a young future superstar point guard, and one to whom many have compared Ball.

Kidd hasn’t seemed totally convinced — at least not yet. Kidd had the first triple-double of his career on April 5, 1995, in a win over the Lakers.

