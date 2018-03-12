Lakers show LeBron what they've got in 127-113 win

LeBron James brought out the stars on Sunday night and in front of all of them, the Lakers blew out his team.
Julius Randle scored a career-high 36 points with 14 rebounds and seven assists to lead the Lakers against James' Cavaliers. The Lakers beat the team they'd like to lure James from this summer, 127-113. James scored 24 points with 10 rebounds before checking out of he game with 6:24 left when the Lakers led by 21.
When Randle checked out of the game with 1:05 left, those fans who hadn't left to beat traffic stood up and cheered.
The Lakers led for nearly the entire game. Cleveland's only lead was by one point in the first quarter.
Isaiah Thomas, traded away from Cleveland after an ill-fated few months with the team, scored 20 points with nine assists. Thomas also received a loud cheer when he departed the game.
Two former Lakers made their first return to Staples Center. Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr., who both started their careers with the Lakers, crossed the court to visit with their former teammates and coaches after the game. Nance scored 16 points with eight rebounds while Clarkson scored four points with four assists.
Brook Lopez added 22 points for the Lakers and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 20.
