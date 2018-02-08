Lakers trade Larry Nance Jr., Jordan Clarkson for Isaiah Thomas, Channing Frye and a first-round pick

The Lakers cleared salary cap space for two maximum contracts with a trade hours before the trade deadline.
Larry Nance Jr. and Jordan Clarkson were sent to the Cleveland in exchange for Cavaliers point guard Isaiah Thomas, veteran Channing Frye (a friend of Lakers coach Luke Walton's) and Cleveland's first-round draft pick in 2018. A source who could not speak publicly because the trade had not been finalized confirmed the details to The Times.
The Lakers do not have a first-round pick this summer, having traded the right as part of a deal to acquire Steve Nash. Cleveland also has another first-round pick this spring that it acquired from the Brooklyn Nets.
In making the latest trade, the Lakers lose two players who have been with Los Angeles for all of their careers, but they gain openly coveted salary cap space — much needed for this summer and next.
Clarkson was scheduled to make about $26 million in the upcoming seasons, which might have prevented the Lakers from having enough salary cap space to sign two players to maximum contracts.
Both Thomas and Frye are in the final year of their deals.
This is the second time in a year that Thomas has been traded.
