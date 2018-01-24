Lakers miss their free throws and barely scrape by the Celtics 108-107

Kyle Kuzma heated up in the fourth quarter. After scoring 11 points through the first three, he scored 17 in the fourth, including a three-pointer that gave the Lakers a late lead, making his first six consecutive shots. Kuzma contributed in other ways, too. The Lakers took a 90-89 lead with 6:40 remaining in the game, when Kuzma flipped the ball behind his back to Larry Nance Jr. for a dunk.