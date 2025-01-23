Lakers play their best basketball of the season in dominant win over rival Celtics

Lakers guard Austin Reaves loses the ball in front of Celtics center Luke Kornet, left, in the first half of the Lakers’ win Thursday at Crypto.com Arena.

A three-pointer, a dunk, a free throw, whatever, it didn’t matter. No matter who scored or how, the Lakers were down one against the Celtics.

The score that matters most whenever the Lakers play the Celtics this season, at least in terms of their rivalry, is 18-17. Boston took that lead last June when they added another championship to their history, nudging them ahead of the Lakers for the most ever and doing it with a roster far more equipped to build on that lead while the Lakers work against a loudly ticking clock.

But as the Lakers try to figure out who good they can be, they delivered a strong argument for having faith in them, delivering a signature win in a 117-96 blowout victory against the league’s defending champion.

The Lakers played their best 48 minutes of basketball this season — by far — quickly establishing that they were willing to attack the game from the three-point line like the Celtics while rediscovering their defensive toughness.

Boston shot only 37.8% from the field and 32.5% from three-point range, with Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla pulling the plug. The Lakers’ best players, LeBron James, Austin Reaves and Anthony Davis all took turns dominating, the trio combining for 67 points. Dalton Knecht scored 13 and Gabe Vincent had 12 off the bench, with Vincent hitting four threes and Knecht making three.

Kristaps Porzingis scored 22 to lead the Celtics (31-14).

The Lakers’ chase for their next title would’ve been right at the foreground Thursday with Boston in town, but Davis’ comments to ESPN in a taped interview from earlier this week made sure of it.

Davis told ESPN that he believes the Lakers (24-18) need to add another center, publicly expressing a desire that he’s held for the bulk of his career despite being one of the NBA’s best centers since beginning to play the position exclusively.

“I think we need another big,” Davis said. “I feel like I’ve always been my best when I’ve been the (power forward).”

Davis also said he believed the team was one or two pieces away from title contention.

The comments come after LeBron James said the Lakers’ roster construction was the reason why the team’s margin for error was slim.

Thursday against the Celtics, though, the Lakers gave themselves cushion early with their energy and pace — two areas where the team has been inconsistent.