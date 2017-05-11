Lakers will speak with Markelle Fultz and De'Aaron Fox at the NBA combine

The Lakers are checking out the two best players at the combine.

The team's brass met with Washington point guard Markelle Fultz on Wednesday at the NBA draft combine, sources said. Fultz is widely considered one of the two best point guards in the draft, along with UCLA star Lonzo Ball. Fultz is not participating in the five-on-five drills that begin today, nor will he conduct media interviews.

The Lakers also plan to meet with Kentucky point guard De'Aaron Fox on Thursday. Fox is not expected to participate in the five on five games either.

Players are allowed 13 meetings during the combine, according to the league. Teams may meet with up to 20 players. The meetings can last no longer than 30 minutes.

Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson, general manager Rob Pelinka and coach Luke Walton are all at the combine to study players. Assistant coach Jesse Mermuys will be one of the head coaches for the scrimmages, which begin Thursday.

It's unclear yet whether the Lakers will have a lottery pick. If their pick falls out of the top three, they will surrender it to the Philadelphia 76ers. Both Fox and Fultz are expected to be lottery picks. Fultz is expected to go in the top three while Fox could as well.

tania.ganguli@latimes.com

Follow Tania Ganguli on Twitter @taniaganguli