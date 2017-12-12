Lakers' road trip magic ends in a 113-109 overtime loss to the Knicks

The Lakers’ road trip magic ended on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks beat the Lakers 113-109 in overtime. Kristaps Porzingis scored 37 points to lead all scorers. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope led the Lakers with 24 points. With his family watching from courtside seats, Lonzo Ball scored 17 points with eight rebounds and six assists in his New York City debut.

Kyle Kuzma added 19 points off the bench.

Despite taking a 10-point lead in the second quarter, the Lakers couldn’t hang on. By halftime their lead was down to one point, and the Knicks led for much of the second half.

The Lakers trailed by five points with 1:29 remaining in regulation. A turnover by Ball seemed to spell their doom, but then they didn’t allow the Knicks another basket in regulation.

Kuzma sank a three-pointer in front of the Knicks bench to tie the game at 99 with 23.9 seconds left in regulation. The Knicks went to Porzingis for the final shot, but with Caldwell-Pope guarding him, Porzingis’ off-balance three-pointer didn’t fall.

Knicks reserve Michael Beasley scored six points in overtime.

