Lakers will be in touch with Las Vegas police in advance of Sunday game there

As of now there are no changes to the Lakers’ plans to play in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

The organization will be in touch with the Las Vegas Metro Police Department today to discuss security concerns in the wake of the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history. A gunman fired shots from the Mandalay Bay hotel into a crowd gathered Sunday for a country music concert across the street.

It is likely the Lakers game will still occur with heightened security upon entrance to the building.

The game marks an annual visit to T-Mobile Arena, which is operated by Anschutz Entertainment Group, the company that also owns and operates Staples Center. The Lakers are scheduled to play the Sacramento Kings at 6 p.m. on Sunday. It will be their fourth preseason game of the season.

