Lakers and Clippers games for Saturday postponed because of L.A. fires

Games the Lakers and Clippers were scheduled to play Saturday were postponed by the NBA on Friday night because of wildfires in the Los Angeles area.

The Lakers’ game against the San Antonio Spurs at Crypto.com Arena and the Clippers’ contest against the Charlotte Hornets at the Intuit Dome will be played at a date to be determined later this season. Tickets for both games will be honored on the rescheduled game date.

The decision comes a day after the NBA postponed the Lakers’ game against the Hornets. Earlier Friday, Lakers coach JJ Redick talked about losing his home in the Palisades fire and said he was hoped the game would be played as scheduled.

Advertisement

“There’s a healing process. I can only speak for myself, part of my healing and grieving process is being here with these guys and coaching basketball,” Redick said.

The NBA and NBA Players Assn. is donating $1 million in relief to the American Red Cross, the World Central Kitchen and other organizations in the wake of the disaster.