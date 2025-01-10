Advertisement
Sports

Lakers and Clippers games for Saturday postponed because of L.A. fires

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James dribbles during the second half of an NBA.
Lakers star LeBron James controls the ball against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday.
(LM Otero / Associated Press)
By Austin KnoblauchSenior Editor, Sports 
Share via

Games the Lakers and Clippers were scheduled to play Saturday were postponed by the NBA on Friday night because of wildfires in the Los Angeles area.

The Lakers’ game against the San Antonio Spurs at Crypto.com Arena and the Clippers’ contest against the Charlotte Hornets at the Intuit Dome will be played at a date to be determined later this season. Tickets for both games will be honored on the rescheduled game date.

Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick recounts that he and his family lost their house in the deadly.

Lakers

Lakers coach JJ Redick vows to help rebuild L.A. after losing home in fire

He fights back tears when discussing the devastation from the fire in Pacific Palisades and how much the community means to his family.

The decision comes a day after the NBA postponed the Lakers’ game against the Hornets. Earlier Friday, Lakers coach JJ Redick talked about losing his home in the Palisades fire and said he was hoped the game would be played as scheduled.

Advertisement

“There’s a healing process. I can only speak for myself, part of my healing and grieving process is being here with these guys and coaching basketball,” Redick said.

The NBA and NBA Players Assn. is donating $1 million in relief to the American Red Cross, the World Central Kitchen and other organizations in the wake of the disaster.

More to Read

SportsClippersLakersFires
Austin Knoblauch

Austin Knoblauch is a senior editor in Sports at the Los Angeles Times, overseeing NFL coverage and digital initiatives. He previously worked as an editor and writer at NFL.com. He initially joined The Times in 2005, serving in various web editing and reporting roles. Knoblauch’s favorite sports are football, hockey and auto racing. He is a native of Southern California and graduated from Mount St. Mary’s University in Los Angeles.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Sports

Advertisement