Lakers fans beware: Here comes LeBron James and his fanatical following

Had James told the Orlando Magic he wanted to bring them to glory, Johnson and James’ fans would’ve followed him there. Had he told the Memphis Grizzlies he wanted to grit and grind, his fans would’ve come. Even if he decided to team up with another Ball, LaVar, and his JBA, people such as Derwin James, Le'Veon Bell and Josiah Johnson would be pulling for the “Dallas Ballers” or something like that.