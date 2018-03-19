As Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue steps away to address health issues, Lakers' Luke Walton can relate

Members of the fraternity of NBA head coaches can mostly relate to the stress of the job. Lakers coach Luke Walton knows Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue, so he knew some of what was happening with Lue's health during the season.
On Monday, Lue said he was stepping away from the Cavaliers for some time to focus on his health.
"It's a stressful job," Walton said. "… You don't get a lot of sleep, you travel a lot and you're stressed all day long. It's important that coaches take time to also take care of themselves as far as health ... whether that's workouts, meditate, whatever it is. It's important that we eat right, exercise, all those things, because the life of travel and everything else that goes into coaching is probably not ideal for staying healthy.
"I'm not sure what it is with Ty, but my thoughts and prayers are with him that he gets better and gets back to coaching because I know he loves coaching."
In a statement, Lue said he had been having chest pains and other symptoms, including trouble with sleeping. He said medical testing was inconclusive on the cause.
"While I have tried to work through it, the last thing I want is for it to affect the team," his statement said. "I am going to use this time to focus on a prescribed routine and medication, which has previously been difficult to start in the midst of a season. My goal is to come out of it a stronger and healthier version of myself so I can continue to lead this team to the Championship we are all working towards."
Walton loves coaching too and said that's part of his motivation in trying to keep himself as healthy as possible, although he's had trouble sleeping in the past too.
A member of his staff is responsible for helping Walton stay on track. He said he tries to work out on game days and sits in the cold tub after players are finished with it. He said he meditates regularly with the help of apps.
Back problems have plagued Walton — they are part of what ended his NBA career — so an eye toward his health is about more than coaching for him.
"One thing I know is if my back goes out, I'm not going to be able to coach because I know what that's like," Walton said. "You can't focus on anything. So a lot of my reasoning for starting to take care of my health, taking it more serious, was to take care of my back so I can live a normal life."
