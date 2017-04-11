Lakers rout Pelicans in last home game of the season

To start their home slate and to end it, the Lakers won.

On Tuesday night they said goodbye to a player who earned an unlikely place in the franchise’s lore with a critical three-pointer in Game 7 of the NBA finals against the Boston Celtics in 2010. The young Lakers feted Metta World Peace with a 108-96 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

World Peace made four three-pointers and finished the game with 18 points, a team high. It was the most he’d scored since November of 2013, when he also had 18 points. Brandon Ingram added 15 points with five rebounds and six assists, Jordan Clarkson had 15 points and David Nwaba scored 14. New Orleans’ Cheick Diallo scored a game high 19 points with 11 rebounds.

The Lakers are 26-55, and will finish with the third worst record in the NBA regardless of what happens Wednesday night in Oakland against the Golden State Warriors.

That means the Lakers will have about a 47 percent chance of being awarded a pick in the top three during next month’s draft lottery. If the Lakers’ pick falls out of the top three, they will have to surrender this year’s pick to the Philadelphia 76ers and an unprotected first-rounder to the Orlando Magic in 2019

During their season-ending winning streak, the Lakers have been playing like a team without anything to lose.

That was technically not true at the start of their winning streak. Lottery positioning was at stake, but that would have taken losing. On Tuesday night, their penultimate game of the season became a game in which they truly had nothing to lose.

The Phoenix Suns rested star guard Devin Booker on Tuesday in their season finale, in addition to the productive players they had been resting, like Eric Bledsoe and Tyson Chandler.

After what Lakers Coach Luke Walton described as a lackluster shootaround Tuesday morning, he worried about the way the Lakers would enter Tuesday’s game. They trailed for much of the first quarter.

The Lakers finished the quarter on a 7-0 run, capped by a three-pointer by Larry Nance Jr. That score gave Los Angeles a 26-25 lead over the New Orleans Pelicans. At halftime the Lakers led 57-53.

Jordan Clarkson hit back-to-back three-pointers to start the third quarter, but the star of that period was the oldest player on the floor. Metta World Peace hit a three-pointer that ignited the crowd, and suddenly they remembered just how much they loved it when he did that. Moments later World Peace hit a jumper, then he stole the ball and raced down the court. He gave it up, but Larry Nance Jr. found him in the corner right in front of the Pelicans’ bench, open for a three. That one, World Peace missed.

He received a standing ovation with seven points in the third quarter.

His show was only beginning. World Peace scored 11 fourth-quarter points, electrifying the crowd and his bench with every basket. He had the ball on the Lakers’ last offensive possession of the game. At the top of the arc, World Peace dribbled, Tyler Ennis begged him to shoot, the crowd rose and positioned their cameras to film what could be World Peace’s last NBA shot. World Peace just dribbled into a shot-clock violation with the Lakers leading by 12.

