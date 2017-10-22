Lakers can't put Pelicans away after rallying 22 points down

A familiarly porous defense seemed ready to strangle the Lakers in their Sunday night game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

But the Lakers lost 119-112, despite putting up a fight late to recover from a once-22 point deficit, even taking the lead for a few moments during the fourth quarter. The Lakers fell to 1-2 with the loss.

Lonzo Ball neared a triple-double once more, scoring eight points with 13 assists and eight rebounds. He fell one assist short of the Lakers’ rookie record.

Jordan Clarkson led the Lakers with 24 points. Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope each added 20. It was Caldwell-Pope’s first regular season Lakers game after he served a two-game suspension.

New Orleans was led by its big men. Anthony Davis scored 27 points and 17 rebounds and DeMarcus Cousins had 22 points with 11 rebounds.

