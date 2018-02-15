Five takeaways from the Lakers' 139-117 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans

1. The Lakers' defense took another step back on Wednesday. They gave up 79 points by halftime — one point away from the Pelicans' franchise record for points in a half. The Lakers were one of the best defensive teams in the league to start 2018. "We've got to get our mojo back," Walton said. "We somehow lost it quickly. The last two games, offensively, we've been fine; we're just not playing any defense. We've had breakdowns from the three-point line, our three-point defense, our switching. Simple pin-downs, simple parts of the game defensively, we've stopped executing, and it's why we've made such a big point of what we want to do this year. It doesn't matter how good your offense [is] if you're not going to play defense."