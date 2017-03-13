Lakers GM Rob Pelinka meets with team, plans to meet players individually

Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka addressed the team Sunday before they played the Philadelphia 76ers.

It was his first face-to-face meeting with the team as a whole since being named the team's 13th general manager on Feb. 28.

“For Earvin [Magic Johnson], Luke and I, we see our fundamental purpose, not just one that’s all about leadership in terms of the front office, but that’s also one about service,” Pelinka said. “When I say that, we want to make sure that we establish a platform of excellence for the players in that locker room. That’s the heartbeat of the team. I think the message to the guys is we want to serve your needs to help you be great.”

Pelinka also told the players he would like to meet with each of them individually as he develops a better understanding of the franchise.

With only 16 games remaining in the season, the Lakers are 20-46. They play the Denver Nuggets on Monday night in Denver as Pelinka stayed in California to attend to team business.

Johnson, the Lakers’ president of basketball operations, has said he and Pelinka will be investing time in getting to know the Lakers players to have a better idea of what the team’s needs are heading into the draft and free agency this summer.

tania.ganguli@latimes.com

Follow Tania Ganguli on Twitter @taniaganguli