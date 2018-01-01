Lonzo Ball’s injured left shoulder to be reevaluated Tuesday

Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball’s injured left shoulder will be reevaluated on Tuesday while the Lakers take a day off of practice.

Ball did not travel with the Lakers for their two-game road trip, a rigorous back-to-back.

The Lakers lost to the Houston Rockets in double overtime on Sunday, then flew to Minneapolis and landed about 3 a.m. They played the Timberwolves on Monday night and flew back to Los Angeles that evening.

Ball was replaced in both games by Tyler Ennis, a backup point guard who scored a career high 20 points against the Rockets.

“Whether he’s making shots or not, the way he plays the game of basketball makes us a better team,” Lakers coach Luke Walton said of Ball after Monday’s game. “Tyler and Josh [Hart] did a great job last night but, yeah, we missed him last night too.

“Zo’s someone that we believe makes big plays, makes winning plays, whether it’s a steal or throw ahead to end the run — whatever it is — he’s constantly making those throughout a game.”

Although possible, it’s unlikely that Ball will be cleared to play Wednesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

While his team was away, Ball underwent treatment.

The Lakers’ strength and conditioning coach, Gunnar Peterson, didn’t make the trip and worked on him.

Ball could get some on-court activity during a Lakers shootaround on Wednesday.

“Any time you have your starting point guard it always helps,” Lakers veteran Corey Brewer said. “Lonzo’s big for us so hopefully he gets back out there and we can get this thing turned around.”

Ball has missed five games because of the injury, all Lakers losses.

Kuzma in question

Kyle Kuzma said he took another shot to his right quadriceps muscle during Monday’s game.

“Been getting hit same quad every game it feels like,” Kuzma said.

“In college you play two games a week. Injuries can go away quickly because you have time to relax a little bit. Out here you have a game every other night. Really just gotta tough it out or sit.”

Kuzma was unsure if he’d be available for Wednesday’s game.

The rookie forward played only 18 minutes and scored six points against the Timberwolves.

On Sunday, Kuzma played 43 minutes against the Rockets.

Etc.

Vander Blue said goodbye to his NBA teammates to rejoin the South Bay Lakers of the team’s developmental affiliate. The South Bay Lakers will play the Sioux Falls Skyforce on Tuesday. … The Lakers, who had cut down on turnovers after a rash of them early in the season, had an average of 16.5 per game. On Monday, they committed 24 turnovers that resulted in 29 Timberwolves points. … The Lakers will head home for their longest homestand of the season — five games.

