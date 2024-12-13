JJ Redick says he doesn’t know when LeBron James will rejoin the Lakers

Lakers star LeBron James sits on the bench in street clothes next to his son, Bronny, during a game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Dec. 8. James did not accompany the Lakers on their trip to Minnesota on Friday.

LeBron James remained away from the Lakers in Minnesota on Friday, the 39-year-old listed as out with a left foot injury.

James hasn’t been around the Lakers because of “personal reasons,” according to the Lakers and coach JJ Redick.

Asked if he knew when James would return to the Lakers, Redick said, “no.”

James showed up on the Lakers’ injury report last week with foot soreness after the team’s loss in Miami. He played in the next game in Atlanta, but missed his first game of the season Sunday against Portland.

Because the Lakers didn’t advance in the NBA Cup, the team is playing just three games over a 13-day stretch — a rare midseason break for James, in his 22nd season, to mentally and physically recover.

The Lakers play again Sunday in Los Angeles against Memphis and then are off until Thursday, when they face the Kings in Sacramento.

James’ son, Bronny, isn’t with the Lakers either, as he’s playing for the organization’s G League team. He scored a season-high 30 points in his first road game this season Thursday in Phoenix.

“I think for him as a young player any opportunity he gets to play, I think is great for his development,” Redick said. “I think also just, developing a more aggressive mindset. He has a real desire and natural instinct to just always play the right way. And I think for him, developing that aggression on both ends of the floors is really good and that he needs to take advantage of those opportunities when he’s with South Bay.”