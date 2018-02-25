Lakers look to retain defensive intensity after lapses before All-Star break

The three games heading into the All-Star break marked an uncharacteristic backslide for a team that had worked hard this season to become a respectable defensive team after years of futility. There were times before the All-Star break when they were one of the league's best defensive teams. Then they allowed 130 points to the Dallas Mavericks, 139 to the New Orleans Pelicans and 119 to the Minnesota Timberwolves.