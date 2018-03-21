Isaiah Thomas wants to stay with the Lakers

"I want to be great," Thomas said. "I want to win MVP, I want to continue to be an All-Star. Their goals probably aren't that yet. Coming straight into the league especially at 19, 20 years old. They're in it for the experience just to figure things out on their own. And then on top of getting to the playoffs and winning championships, I want all that and it might not be their mindset yet. But at the same time being on this team I'm trying to put that in their heads that you can do whatever you put your mind to. Why not think big?"