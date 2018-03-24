Stats don't lie — Brandon Ingram makes Lakers better on offense and defense

The Laker aren't scoring more with Ingram on the court, but their offensive and defensive ratings are both better with him than without him. While the Lakers' overall offensive rating is 110.3 since the All-Star Break, it is 118.6 with Ingram on the court and 108.3 with him off it. Their overall defensive rating has been 106.5 — 107.2 with him off the court and 103.4 with him on it.