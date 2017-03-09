Lakers end eight-game losing streak with victory over Suns, 122-110

The Lakers latest losing streak is over.

The Lakers beat the Suns, 122-110, avenging a 36-point loss on Feb. 15, and snapping an eight-game losing streak.

While the Suns took a two-point lead into halftime, Los Angeles took what wound up being a commanding lead in the third quarter. With four minutes and 10 seconds left in the third, a cutting dunk by Lakers rookie Brandon Ingram gave the Lakers an 11 point lead.

They rode that momentum to control the fourth quarter. While the Lakers only committed three second-half turnovers, the Suns committed 13.

Lakers point guard D’Angelo Russell led all scorers with 28 points, making 10 of 20 shots. Brandon Ingram, Julius Randle, Jordan Clarkson, Larry Nance Jr. and Ivica Zubac all scored in double figures.

The Lakers, 20-45, now trail the Suns, 21-44, by just one game. The Lakers have the second-worst record in the NBA and the Suns have the third worst.

