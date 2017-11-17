Rookie Kyle Kuzma has season-high 30 points but Lakers fall to Suns

The Phoenix Suns got embarrassed by the Houston Rockets on national television Thursday night. They gave uip 90 points by halftime and weren’t about to let that kind of thing happen again.

On Friday night at Staples Center, the Lakers got the Suns’ best shot. Phoenix (5-11) beat the Lakers, 122-113. The Lakers fell to 6-10 while the Suns improved to 6-11.

Devin Booker led Phoenix with 33 points on 13-of-26 shooting while rookie Kyle Kuzma led the Lakers with a season-high 30 points.

Kuzma missed all six of his shots in the first half, but came out of halftime energized. The Suns had their biggest lead of the game at 16 when Kuzma broke off his own run. First a dunk on an assist from Lonzo Ball, then a hook shot, a floater and a three-pointer.

Kuzma made 11 of 17 shots in the second half as he helped bring the Lakers back from the hole in which they found themselves. Kuzma also notched a double-double with 10 rebounds.

His 30 points were the most by a rookie this season, and his six games of 20 or more points rank first among NBA rookies this season.

Lonzo Ball finished with six points on three-of-seven shooting, with six assists, six rebound and five steals.

For the second consecutive game between these two teams, a skirmish broke out between players.

With 3:17 left in the game, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope tangled with Suns point guard Tyler Ulis. Suns rookie Josh Jackson stormed into the fray a few seconds later. All three were assessed technical fouls.

tania.ganguli@latimes.com

Follow Tania Ganguli on Twitter @taniaganguli