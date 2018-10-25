Five takeaways from the Lakers' 131-113 win over the Phoenix Suns

2. Three of McGee’s 20 points came from a three-pointer he made in the first quarter. Afterward he held his finger to his lips to quiet the crowd. That was the second three McGee has made in his entire career. He took two three-point shots on Wednesday night and is now 2-of-17 from three in his career. The first three-pointer, which went in, amused everyone, including McGee. The second, which didn’t, led Walton to have a conversation with McGee. “We need him rolling to the rim,” Walton said. “If he stands out there and shoots, we're just playing around the perimeter and that's not who we are as a team." McGee agreed he shouldn’t have shot his second three.