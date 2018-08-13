Will LeBron James' move to L.A. make him and Kobe Bryant rival media moguls?

This comes in concert with a talk show James launched a couple of years ago at Turner’s Bleacher Report and has sold to HBO called “The Shop.” James takes us to a barber shop in West Hollywood and brings together a smart, eclectic collection of celebrities and athletes to cut up the day’s headlines. As James described it to the Hollywood Reporter, this will focus on “the essence of conversation … which these days seems like a lost art.” Both shows come out later this year.